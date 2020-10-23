PUBG Mobile: PEL season 3 Grand Finals day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the finals of the Peacekeeper Elite League, aka the PEL Season 3, concluded with Four Angry Men, aka 4 AM, leading the points table. The finals started today on the 22nd of October and will go on till 25th October. This event is the biggest official tournament for Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams are battling it out for the title as well as the mammoth prize pool.

The regular season concluded on 18th October, with Elite Esports, aka ELG, winning the league stages. The current phase began on 25th September, with 20 teams participating.

PEL season 3 Grand Finals overall standings after day 2 :

Day 2 of the PEL 2020 S3 started with Team Game(TMG) winning the first match on Miramar with 9 kills, while ACT Gaming secured second place with 10 kill points. TMG fragger Ai Xia eliminated 4 players and bagged the MVP title.

DKG won the second match on Miramar thanks to 10 kills, as DKG 86 bagged the MVP title with 5 eliminations. TMG secured second place with 2 kills

4 AM won the third match on Erangel with seventeen kills, where 4 am XinHe secured 6 kills to bag the MVP title. TJB eliminated 7 players from the lobby.

4 AM clinched the fourth match of Erangel as well, securing eight kills in the process. Q9 secured second place with 15 kill points, as their star player PonG bagged the MVP title with 7 kills.

The final match on Erangel was won by STE with five kills, as RNG secured second place with 11 kill points. RNG 77H bagged the MVP title with 6 eliminations.

At the end of day 2, Four Angry Men is leading PEL S3 standings with 66 kills and 153 points, while ELG slipped to second place with 47 kills and 104 points. RNG sits in the third spot, having picked up 43 kills and 95 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF had another rough day, and they finished the session in 11th place.

Top 5 kill leaders

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world. The top 2 teams from the finals will qualify for the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020 and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020. Nova XQF, as champions of the PEC 2019, are automatically invited to PEC 2020 as well.