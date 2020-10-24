PUBG Mobile: PEL Season 3 Grand Finals Day 3 overall standings

Day 3 of the finals of the Peacekeeper Elite League Season 3, aka the PEL Season 3, concluded with Four Angry Men, aka 4AM, leading the points table. The finals started on 22nd October and will go on till 25th October.

This event is the most prominent official tournament for Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams are battling it out for the title and the mammoth prize pool.

The regular season concluded on 18th October, with Elite Esports, aka ELG, winning the league stages. The current phase began on 25th September, with 20 teams participating.

PEL Season 3 Grand Finals overall standings after Day 3

PEL Season 3 Grand Finals overall standings after Day 3 (top five)

Day 3 of the PEL Season 3 started with TJB winning the first match on Miramar with ten kill points, while ELG claimed the second match on Miramar thanks to 11 frags.

PEL Season 3 Grand Finals overall standings after Day 3 (top six to fifteeen)

TMG notched up the third match on Erangel with seven kills, followed by Nova XQF clinched the fourth match of Erangel securing five eliminations. The final game on Erangel saw 4AM come out on top with seven kills.

4AM had 87 kills and 199 points to lead the PEL Season 3 leaderboard, while ELG was in second with 87 kills and 182 points. RNG sat in the third spot, having picked up 57 kills and 136 points. Fan-favorite Nova XQF had another rough day, finishing the session in 10th place.

Top 5 individual kill leaders at the PEL Season 3

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.14 million USD), the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event worldwide.

The top two teams from the finals will qualify for the Peacekeeper Elite Championship 2020 (PEC 2020) and the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020). Nova XQF, as champions of the PEC 2019, is automatically invited to this year's event.