PUBG Mobile: PEL season 3 regular season overall standings

The league stage of the Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 Season 3 (PEL) which commenced on 25th September ,has concluded today i.e on 18th October, with Elite Esports aka ELG emerging as winners. This Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) event carries a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB.

PEL season 3 regular season overall standings

After the end of Week 4 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, ELG is on top of the leaderboard in the total points ranking, with 2 weekly titles and 71 points, followed by DKG with 1 weekly title and 56 points. 4 AM finished in the fourth spot with 41 points, while fan-favorite Nova XQF ended up in the eleventh position with 18 points. The finals of the PEL S3 are scheduled to take place from 22nd October to 25th October.

Top 15 teams qualified for the PEL 2020 S3 Finals.

Elite Esports(ELG)

Da Kun Gaming(DKG)

The Chosen(TC)

Four angry men(4AM)

YiQi Lang(YQL)

JDE

Tong Jia Bao(TJB)

ACT Gaming

Tianba

Agfox Black

Nova Esports

Six Two Men(STE)

Qing Jiu Club( Q9)

Royal Never Give up(RNG)

Team Game(TMG)

PEL Season 3 week 4 day 3 Overall standings

The Weekly Finals of the fourth week was won by DKG. They also won 1 million Yuan (around 147k USD) in the process.

Day three of the final week of the PEL S3 regular season started with JDE winning the first match on Miramar with 13 kills, while 4 Angry Men secured second place with 14 kills.

DKG emerged as winners in the second match on Miramar with fourteen kills, JDE secured second place once again with seven kills.

ACT Gaming claimed the third match on Erangel with 11 eliminations, as TJB claimed the second spot with twelve kill points.

PEL S3 Week 4 day 3 overall standings

RNG clinched the fourth match on Erangel with 18 kill points, while RNG 77H bagged the MVP title with 8 kills.

The final match on Erangel saw a victory for ELG, thanks to 16 eliminations. GM5 secured second place with three kill points.