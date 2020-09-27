PUBG Mobile: PEL Season 3 Week 1 Day 3 overall standings

Day 3 of the first week of PEL 2020 Season 3 has concluded, with YiQiLang emerging as the toppers of the first week. They also won 1 Million Yuan(around 147K USD).

The tournament started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October.

This is the biggest official Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, as the top 20 teams are battling it out for the title, and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD).

This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the globe.

PEL Season 3 Week 1 Day 3 overall standings

Day 3 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with Yi Qi Ling winning the first match on Miramar with twelve kill points, while YQL ChengC was crowned the MVP with nine kills.

Yi Qi Ling also won the second match on Miramar with sixteen kills, with YQL ChengC again grabbed the MVP award with nine kills. Four Angry Men won the third match on Erangel with six eliminations, while YQL ChengC claimed the MVP award with five kills.

DKG clinched the fourth match on Erangel. Tianba LingYu earned the MVP tag with seven kills, while Tianba gained 16 kill points.

The final match on Erangel saw a victory for The Chosen, thanks to six eliminations. The Chosen Eagle bagged the MVP award with two kills.

After the end of Week 1 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, YiQiLang, aka YQL, are on the top of the leaderboard with 49 kills and 100 points, followed by The Chosen with 23 kills and 51 points.

Four Angry Men finished in the 4th place with 46 points, while fan favorites Six Two Eight(STE) and Nova XQF finished in the 7th and 9th position with 39 points each. Royal Never Give Up(RNG) had a rough day and finished in the 12th place.

Top 5 kill leaders

