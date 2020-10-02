PUBG Mobile: PEL Season 3 Week 2 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second week of PEL 2020 Season 3 concluded with YiQiLang, aka YQL, leading the points table. The tournament started today on 25th September, and will go on till 25th October.

This event is the most prominent official tournament of Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 20 teams are battling for the title, and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world.

PUBG Mobile: PEL Season 3 Week 2 Day 1 standings

The top five teams from Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 3 qualified to Day 3 (Weekly finals). The teams ranked from sixth to 15th on the day, and the remaining five sides will fight for ten slots in the Weekly Finals on Day 2.

PEL S3 week 2 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second week of PEL 2020 Season 3 started with Six Two Eight winning the first match on Miramar with twenty kills, while STE Shanz was the MVP with seven kills.

Tianba won the second match on Miramar with ten kills. YQL claimed 9 kills. Tianba Gujuju took home six kills to be named MVP for the match.

Four Angry Men won the third match on Erangel with 12 eliminations, with star player Suk alone notching up four kills.

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by AgFoxBlack thanks to nine kills, as AgFox Ninty9 continued his excellent form to win the MVP tag with four frags.

The final match on Erangel saw Regan S Gaming come out on top thanks to fourteen eliminations. RSG Dd bagged the MVP award with six frags.

At the end of Day 1 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, YQL topped the charts with 26 kills and 64 points, followed by Tianba with 23 kills and 64 points. STE is in the third spot with 40 kills and 61 points. Along with these three, 4AM and ELG qualified to the Weekly Finals. Nova Xqf secured the 14th position with 22 points.

Top 5 kill leaders From week 2 day 1

Week 2 Day 2 schedule of the PEL 2020 Season 3

PEL S3 week 2 day 2 teams

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP