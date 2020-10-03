Day 2 of the second week of the PEL 2020 Season 3 concluded with PUBG heavyweights ACT Gaming leading the points table. The PUBG tournament started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October.

This is the most prominent official Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, as the top 20 teams are battling it out for the title, and a massive prize pool of 21 million RMB (3.07 million USD). This is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the world.

The top five teams of Day 1 of the Peacekeeper Elite 2020 Season 3 qualified to Day 3 (Weekly finals). The PUBG teams ranked from sixth to fifteenth on day 1, along with the bottom 5 teams of PEL S2 Regular Season, fought for 10 slots in the Weekly Finals today. The bottom 5 teams move to Day 2 of the next week.

PUBG Mobile: PEL Season 3 Week 2 Day 2 overall standings

PEL S3 day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with ACT Gaming winning the first match on Miramar with six kill points, while Team Game Ajie was the MVP with six kills.

PEL Season 2 champions Nova XQF won the second match on Miramar with four kills, with RNG 98k grabbing five kills in the PUBG match. ACT Gaming won the third match on Erangel with 13 eliminations, where ACT Gou Zi notched up five kills.

The fourth match on Erangel was clinched by AgFoxBlack thanks to eight kills, as LGD Suki continued his excellent form to win the MVP tag with six kills.

PEL S3 day 2 overall standings

The final match on Erangel saw Team SMG come out on top thanks to twelve eliminations. SMG FlowerC bagged the MVP award with four kills.

Advertisement

At the end of Day 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, ACT Gaming topped the charts with 24 kills and 66 points, followed by AgFoxBlack with 30 kills and 64 points. RNG is at the third spot, with 26 kills and 55 points.

Day 3 schedule of the PEL 2020 Season 3

PEL S3 day 3 Teams

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP