PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 2 Day 3 overall standings

Day 3 of the second week of the PEL 2020 Season 3 has concluded, with Elite Esports (ELG) emerging as toppers of the first week. They also won 1 million Yuan (around 147k USD). The Peacekeeper Elite League 2020 Season 3 started on 25th September and will go on till 25th October.

The PEL 2020 Season 3 is the most prominent official Game For Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile) tournament, as the top 20 teams are battling it out for the title and a massive prize pool of 21 million Yuan (3.07 million USD). This amount is the highest-ever prize pool for any PUBG Mobile event across the globe.

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 2 Day 3 overall standings

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 2 Day 3 overall standings (top five)

Day 3 of the PEL 2020 Season 3 started with AgFoxBlack winning the first match on Miramar with 16 kill points, while Agfox Yixu was the MVP with eight kills.

The Chosen emerged as winners in the second match on Miramar with ten kills, with TC Fireboy grabbing the MVP award with four kills. ELG claimed the third match on Erangel with 17 eliminations, as 4AM claimed the second spot with eight kills.

PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 2 Day 3 overall standings (five to fifteen ranks)

AgFoxBlack also clinched the fourth match on Erangel, as ELG Bei Zhai earned the MVP tag with three kills.

The final match on Erangel saw a victory for 4AM, thanks to eight eliminations. JDE secured second place with seven kill points.

After the end of Week 2 of the PEL 2020 Season 3, ELG is on the top of the leaderboard with 36 kills and 81 points, followed by 4AM with 27 kills and 67 points. AgfoxBlack finished third on 62 points.

Advertisement

Tianba finished in the fourth spot with 46 points, while fan-favorites Six Two Eight (STE) and Nova XQF ended in the ninth and tenth positions with 39 points each. Royal Never Give Up (RNG) had a rough day, finishing in the 12th spot.

Top 5 kill individual kill leaders at PEL 2020 Season 3 Week 2 Day 3