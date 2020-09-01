PUBG Mobile: PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims Day 1 overall standings

PUBG Mobile officials recently announced the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challenge (PMBC) 2020 Scrims, i.e., the PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims, featuring some of the best teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. This event is scheduled from 1st September to 3rd September.

The PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims features a total of 32 teams, divided into two groups of 16 teams each. Each group consists of eight teams from Bangladesh, four from India, and four from Pakistan. Every team will play four matches, and the top eight from each group will qualify for the Finals, scheduled on 3rd September.

PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims Day 1 overall standings

PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims overall standings

Day 1 of the PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims started with a battle between teams of Group A, where Team Soul won the chicken dinner in the first match of Erangel with nine kills. Soul Viper took four kills to be named MVP.

The second match of Sanhok saw BB ByeBye come out on top with 13 frags. BB Machine clinched the MVP title. Fnatic won the third match of Sanhok with 13 kills, with Fnatic Franky clinching the MVP title.

The last match of Erangel was claimed by Orange Rock with 21 kills, where OR Gill took seven kills, after dealing 1392 damage, to become MVP.

At the end of the first day of the PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims, Fnatic clinched top position with 27 kills and 61 points, with fan-favourites Soul in the third spot with 51 points. Orange Rock, with a good performance in the last match, made an entry into the top five and qualified for the finals.

Top eight teams from Group A qualified for PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims Finals:

Fnatic (India) IGen Gaming (Pakistan) Team Soul (India) BB ByeBye (Bangladesh) Orange Rock (India) Venom Legends (Bangladesh) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) Team Mercenaries (Bangladesh)

PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims Day 2 schedule:

6:30 PM IST onwards

Group: B

Total matches: 4

Match 1 : Erangel

Match 2 : Sanhok

Match 3 : Sanhok

Match 4 : Erangel

Group B

Bangladeshi teams:

Instinct Esports

KS Axe

1971 Gladiator

Deimos Force

Red Light Esports

Sicarios Carnage

Phantom E8

T10 Titan

Indian teams:

TSM Entity

Nova-Godlike

GXR-Celtz

8 Bit

Pakistani teams:

Envy/ Solo Esports

F4 eSports

NGES

Portal Esports

The PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims is kind of a warm-up ahead of the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challange 2. The PMBC 2020 is the second edition of the PMBC tournament. The event features a prize pool of BDT 6,00,000 (520,472 INR) for the champions, BDT 2,50,000 (216,863 INR) for the runners-up and BDT 1,50,000 (130,129 INR) for third place. Cash prizes are there for all the finalists up to rank 16.