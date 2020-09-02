PUBG Mobile: PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims Day 2 overall standings

PUBG Mobile officials recently announced the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challenge (PMBC) 2020 Scrims, i.e., the PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims, featuring some of the best teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. This event is scheduled from 1st September to 3rd September.

The PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims feature a total of 32 teams, divided into two groups of 16 teams each. Each group consists of eight teams from Bangladesh, four from India, and four from Pakistan. Every team will play four matches, and the top eight from each group will qualify for the Finals, scheduled on 3rd September.

PMBC Scrims day 2

Day 2 of the PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims started with a battle between teams of Group B, where Phantom E8 won the chicken dinner in the first match of Erangel with ten kills. Phantom BeeOne took four kills to be named MVP.

The second match of Sanhok saw TSM Entity come out on top with 12 frags. Clutchgod clinched the MVP title with 7 kills. Team PES won the third match of Sanhok with 7 kills, with RL Raiyan clinching the MVP title.

The last match of Erangel was claimed by Nova Godlike with 9 kills, where TSM Entity Zgod took 6 kills, after dealing 1256 damage, to become MVP. TSM Entity took 13 kills in the match.

At the end of the second day of the PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims, TSM Entity clinched top position with 39 kills and 71 points, Nova Godlike in the fifth spot with 35 points. GXR Celtz took 14 kills and gained 31 points to secure 6th place and a berth in the finals.

Top eight teams from Group B qualified for PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims Finals:

1. TSM Entity(India)

2. Team PES(Pakistan)

3. Phantom E8(Bangladesh)

4. Inertia Esports(Bangladesh)

5. NovaGodlike(India)

6. GXR Celtz(India)

7. KS Axe(Bangladesh)

8. 1971 Gladiator(Bangladesh)

Top eight teams from Group A qualified for PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims Finals:

Fnatic (India) IGen Gaming (Pakistan) Team Soul (India) BB ByeBye (Bangladesh) Orange Rock (India) Venom Legends (Bangladesh) A1 Esports (Bangladesh) Team Mercenaries (Bangladesh)

The PMBC 2020 warm-up scrims are kind of a warm-up ahead of the PUBG Mobile Bangladesh Challange 2. The PMBC 2020 is the second edition of the PMBC tournament. The event features a prize pool of BDT 6,00,000 (520,472 INR) for the champions, BDT 2,50,000 (216,863 INR) for the runners-up and BDT 1,50,000 (130,129 INR) for third place. Cash prizes are there for all the finalists up to rank 16.