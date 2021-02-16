PUBG Mobile: PMCO 2021 Nepal Spring Split group stage teams, schedule and format announced

The 2021 PUBG Mobile Esports circuit has kicked off with the commencement of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO).

PUBG Esports are now organizing the Club Open tournament in 27 countries, one of them being Nepal.

The group stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Nepal 2021 Spring Split begins today, i.e on 16th February.

Thirty-two top teams from across the country will battle for six days to secure a place at the PMCO Finals. Each team will play 12 matches at this stage. The top teams will move to the regional finals, where a few invited teams will join them. The regional finals are scheduled from 24th to 28th February.

The total prize pool of the PMCO Nepal 2021 is 29,200 USD. The winner will be awarded 3900 USD, while the first and second runners-up will be awarded 2300 USD and 1900 USD respectively.

The tournament will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 7:45 PM NPT(7:30 PM IST).

Qualified teams for the PMCO 2021 Nepal Group Stage

The top 32 teams in Nepal have been divided into four groups of 8 teams. Here are all the teams set to compete in the group stage of the PMCO 2021 Nepal:

Group A

1. Carnage Esports

2. Kira Peaceflow

3. The Nepali Crew

4. KTM RAGE

5. TEAM LUSTY

6. Warriors Are Ruthless

7. X Cube

8. TEAM7 OFFICIAL

Group B

1. FLEX NATION

2. Team COPS

3. 7DS SATAN

4. FANG

5. KWIN ESPORTS

6. TOO MUCH HYPE

7. TGOD Esports

8. 2RGR

Group C

1. DreamHackers Esports

2. VIBES ESPORTS

3. HYPE

4. H2o Esports

5. The Gurkhali Titans

6. Fishtail Esports

7. Harame

8. SOCRATE ESPORTS

Group D

1. TrustD Process

2. Four Men Strong

3. Delta M4 Esports

4. Ekta Esports

5. Team Xtreme

6. Blood Esports

7. Cinema Art Gaming

8. Mandala

Schedule for the PMCO Nepal Group Stage

Day 1: Group A & B

Day 2: Group C & D

Day 3: Group A & D

Day 4: Group C & B

Day 5: Group C & A

Day 6: Group D & B

A total of four matches will be played daily. With the removal of Vikendi from PMCO 2021, the matches will be played on the other three maps, with Erangel being the main map.

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel