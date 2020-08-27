PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals Day 5 results & overall standings

The semifinals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India has finally commenced. A total of 21 teams are battling it out for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (seven teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. Hence, Groups A and C played on the fifth day. VR1 Esports tops the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 leaderboard with 205 points and three chicken dinners. They are followed by Futurestation (who won one game) and BlitzkriegXP (who won two games) with 185 and 161 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals Day 5 overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 5 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage:

#1 VR1 Esports - 205 points

#2 Futurestation - 185 points

#3 BlitzkriegXP - 161 points

#4 Reckoning - 153 points

#5 XSpark - 150 points

#6 Team Insane - 146 points

#7 Team INGL - 133 points

#8 Fintox - 130 points

#9 Team ESN - 127 points

#10 UP50Esports - 126 points

#11 Lord Fam- 124 points

#12 Hep ReaperX - 124 points

#13 Team Mayhem - 119 points

#14 Aztecs ESP - 111 points

#15 Optimum Esports - 108 points

#16 Stalwart Esports - 104 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

