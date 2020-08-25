PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals Day 3 results & overall standings

The semifinals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India has finally commenced. A total of 21 teams are battling it out for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (seven teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day at the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India. Hence, Groups B and C played on the third day. BlitzkriegXP top the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 leaderboard with 129 points and two chicken dinners. They are followed by Team INGL and Futurestation with 121 and 99 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals Day 3 overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 3 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals stage:

#1 BlitzKriegXP - 129 points

#2 Team INGL - 121 points

#3 Futurestation - 99 points

#4 Team Insane - 95 points

#5 Finotx - 87 points

#6 X Spark - 85 points

#7 Optimum Esports - 84 points

#8 Hex ReaperX - 83 points

#9 Stalwart Esports - 80 points

#10 Team Mayhem - 80 points

#11 Reckoning- 78 points

#12 FallenAngelz - 73 points

#13 Team ESN - 71 points

#14 Aztecs ESP - 68 points

#15 Lord Fam - 67 points

#16 VR1 Esports - 66 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semifinals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results