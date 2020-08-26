PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals Day 4 results & overall standings

The Semi Finals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India has finally commenced. A total of 21 teams are battling it out for a spot in the finals. These teams are divided into three groups (seven teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups will play on a single day. Hence, Groups A and B played on the fourth day. Team Reckoning tops the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 leaderboard with 153 points and two Chicken Dinners. They are followed by Team Insane and Futurestation with 146 and 134 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals Day 4 overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 4 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals stage:

#1 Reckoning - 153 points

#2 Team Insane - 146 points

#3 Futurestation - 134 points

#4 BlitzkeriegXP - 129 points

#5 VR1 Esports - 126 points

#6 Team INGL - 121 points

#7 Team Mayhem - 119 points

#8 Fintox - 113 points

#9 Optimum Esports - 108 points

#10 Stalwart Esports - 104 points

#11 Nox Official- 104 points

#12 Aztecs ESP - 102 points

#13 Lord FAM - 98 points

#14 UP50Esports - 88 points

#15 Xspark - 85 points

#16 Hex ReaperX - 83 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals will go on till 28th August 2020, and the top 14 teams will advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results.