PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals Day 6 results & overall standings

The Semi Finals stage of PMCO Fall Split 2020 India has finally concluded. A total of 21 teams battled it out for a spot in the Finals. These teams were divided into three groups (seven teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups play on a single day. Hence, Groups B and C competed on the sixth and final day.

VR1 Esports topped the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Semi Finals leaderboard with 205 points and three Chicken Dinners. They were followed by BlitzkreigXP and XSpark with 205 and 204 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals Day 6 overall standings

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India recap (Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports)

Here are the overall standings after Day 6 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals:

#1 VR1 Esports - 205 points

#2 BlitzkreigXP - 204 points

#3 Xspark - 202 points

#4 Team Insane - 190 points

#5 Futurestation - 185 points

#6 Hex ReaperX - 179 points

#7 Team Mayhem - 175 points

#8 Reckoning - 174 points

#9 Team INGL - 166 points

#10 Stalwart Esports - 164 points

#11 Team ESN- 159 points

#12 MSYS - 144 points

#13 Optimum Esports - 132 points

#14 Fintox - 130 points

#15 Nox Official - 129 points

#16 UP50Esports - 126 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi Finals have concluded, and the top 14 teams will now advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results.