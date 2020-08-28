PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 6 results & overall standings

The semifinals stage of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia has finally concluded. A total of 21 teams battled it out against each other for a spot in the Finals. These teams were divided into three groups (seven teams per group).

As per the format, teams from only two groups play on a single day. Hence, Groups B and C competed on the sixth and final day.

PN Crew topped the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 South Asia semifinals leaderboard with 209 points and two chicken dinners. They were followed by A1 Esports and DRS Gaming with 191 and 183 points, respectively.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals Day 6 overall standings

Here are the overall standings after Day 6 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals:

#1 PN Crew - 209 points

#2 A1 Esports - 191 points

#3 DRS Gaming - 183 points

#4 7 Sea Esports - 182 points

#5 PWP Esports - 182 points

#6 High Voltage - 176 points

#7 Abrupt Slayers - 170 points

#8 TrustD Process - 157 points

#9 Rising Nepal - 156 points

#10 Venom Legends - 146 points

#11 Rivals X- 144 points

#12 Satan - 143 points

#13 E2S0PM - 141 points

#14 Gods Reborn - 138 points

#15 Phantom Esports - 123 points

#16 Angry Springs - 120 points

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia semifinals has concluded, and the top 14 teams will now advance to the Finals. PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live stream on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

