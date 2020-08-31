PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split India 2020 prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India 2020 has finally concluded, with Team X Spark emerging as the winner of the coveted tournament. A total of $29,600 worth prize pool was distributed among the participating teams.

With this magnificent win, Xspark and four other teams Stalwart Esports, Future Station, Fintox Esports, and Team Insane, have earned a ticket to the PMPL South Asia S2.

These five teams will be joining 12 invited and four qualified rosters from PMCO South Asia in the PMPL S2. Three more teams will be announced after PMCO Pakistan's conclusion.

PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) 2020 India Grand Finals prize pool distribution

1st Place (Winners): $2600- X Spark

2nd Place (Runners-up): $1600- Future Station Esports

3rd Place: $1100- Stalwart Esports

4th Place: $1100- Fintox Esports

5th Place: $1100- Team Insane

6th Place: $1100- Team Tamilas

7th Place: $1100- Inset MCYS

8th Place: $1100- Team ESN

9th Place: $1100- GXR Celtz

10th Place: $1100- Blitzkreigxp

11th Place: $1100- Reckoning Esports

12th Place: $1100- VR1 Esports

13th Place: $1100- Hex Reaperx

14th Place: $1100- Team Mayhem

15th Place: $1100-- Team INGL

16th Place: $1100- Optimum Esports

The teams that were ranked from 17th to 32nd will also receive $600 each.

The PMCO was packed to the brim with nail-biting sequences. Some underdog teams proved their worth with exemplary performances against experienced rosters, whereas several top tier teams failed to qualify for the PMPL S2. The champions of PMPL South Asia S1, Team GXR-Celtz, couldn't make it to the Finals this time. GXR-Celtz finished in the 9th position on the points table.

PUBG Mobile Club Open marked the beginning of the Global Competitive season for PUBG Mobile. It featured the best Pro/Semi-Pro players from around the world. Teams from 16 regions across the globe battled their way through the Spring & Fall Splits.