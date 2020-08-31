PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split India 2020 prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India 2020 has finally concluded, with Team X Spark emerging as the winner of the coveted tournament. A total of $29,600 worth prize pool was distributed among the participating teams.
With this magnificent win, Xspark and four other teams Stalwart Esports, Future Station, Fintox Esports, and Team Insane, have earned a ticket to the PMPL South Asia S2.
These five teams will be joining 12 invited and four qualified rosters from PMCO South Asia in the PMPL S2. Three more teams will be announced after PMCO Pakistan's conclusion.
PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) 2020 India Grand Finals prize pool distribution
1st Place (Winners): $2600- X Spark
2nd Place (Runners-up): $1600- Future Station Esports
3rd Place: $1100- Stalwart Esports
4th Place: $1100- Fintox Esports
5th Place: $1100- Team Insane
6th Place: $1100- Team Tamilas
7th Place: $1100- Inset MCYS
8th Place: $1100- Team ESN
9th Place: $1100- GXR Celtz
10th Place: $1100- Blitzkreigxp
11th Place: $1100- Reckoning Esports
12th Place: $1100- VR1 Esports
13th Place: $1100- Hex Reaperx
14th Place: $1100- Team Mayhem
15th Place: $1100-- Team INGL
16th Place: $1100- Optimum Esports
The teams that were ranked from 17th to 32nd will also receive $600 each.
The PMCO was packed to the brim with nail-biting sequences. Some underdog teams proved their worth with exemplary performances against experienced rosters, whereas several top tier teams failed to qualify for the PMPL S2. The champions of PMPL South Asia S1, Team GXR-Celtz, couldn't make it to the Finals this time. GXR-Celtz finished in the 9th position on the points table.
PUBG Mobile Club Open marked the beginning of the Global Competitive season for PUBG Mobile. It featured the best Pro/Semi-Pro players from around the world. Teams from 16 regions across the globe battled their way through the Spring & Fall Splits.Published 31 Aug 2020, 13:07 IST