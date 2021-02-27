PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split 2021 Bangladesh Finals Day 4 Overall standings

The fourth day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh Finals concluded with Gods Reborn making a comeback.

Four matches were played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. 15 teams qualified from the group stage. One invited team, Inertia Esports, battled to be the winner.

After day four, XB Blood Legion emerged as the table toppers with 242 points and 125 kills. Following them in second place was INES with 170 points and 80 kills. Gods Reborn finished in third spot with 152 points, and 65 kills to cap off the top three for the day.

PMCO Bangladesh finals Day 4 overall standings

PMCO Spring split 2021 Bangladesh Finals overall standings after day 4

The day started with a match on Erangel. A1 Esports 1952 won the match with 10 kills. Following them in second place was LoG1 Esports with nine Kills. KS Axe took the third spot with five kills.

The second match played on Sanhok was won by AGxT9 axe with 14kills. Their fragger, Abaan, bagged the MVP title with three kills. A1 Esports 1952 secured second place with 10 kills in the match.

The third match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by SLX Ironic with five kills. IPGx4arc secured second place with eight kills, followed by INES with six eliminations.

In the fourth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, Gods Reborn played on the edge of the circle to clinch the match with 15 kills. Following them in second place was ERZxTRZ Esports with 15 kills. The third place went to IPGx4arc, who had six kills in their kitty.

KILL LEADERS after day 4

At the end of the fourth day of the PMCO finals, XB Blood Legion maintained its lead by a good margin. It will be tough for other teams to dethrone it from the top.

With only one day left in the finals, it will be interesting to see which three teams will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL) South Asia Season 3.