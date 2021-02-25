PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Nepal has come to an end.

After an exciting day of play, including four matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok, Carnage Esports continued their domination from the group stage. They emerged as the table-toppers with 141 points and 59 kills.

Ruthless Aggressive Warriors followed them in second place with 95 points and 41 kills. JyanMaara slipped to third with 69 points, and 33 kills to cap off the top three for the day.

In the group stages of PMCO 2021 Nepal League Stages, 10 teams had qualified for the finals. These teams were paired against six invited teams to face off in the finals.

There was intense competition between the teams, each side trying to gain an advantage over the other in its pursuit of a share in the $29,200 prize pool.

PMCO Nepal Finals Day 2 overall standings

PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals Overall standings after day 2

The day kicked off with the first match being played on Erangel. Carnage Esports claimed the chicken dinner in this match with 11 kills to its name, followed by Trust D Process with 10 kills.

The second match played on Sanhok was won by Ruthless Aggressive Warriors, who had eight kills, followed by Carnage Esports with four kills.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals overall standings after day 2

Elementrix claimed the third match, played on Miramar, with 13 kills. It was followed by Carnage Esports with seven kills.

The fourth and final match, played on Erangel, was won by Jyanmaara Esports with nine kills. Ruthless Aggressive Warrior played aggressively and clinched 12 kills.

KILL LEADERS after day 2

With PMCO Finals Day 2 over, teams will be focusing on the remaining three days. With 12 matches left in the tournament, it will be interesting to see if any teams from the bottom of the leaderboard can make their way up the table.