PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split Nepal Grand Finals teams and schedule announced

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) finals: Spring Split 2021 Nepal is starting today, i.e., 24th February.

16 teams from across Nepal will battle for five days to secure the title and lock down a place in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Season 3.

The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PMPL SA S3, where they will face off against the teams from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Asia Wildcard.

The total prize pool of the PMCO Nepal 2021 is $29,200. The winner will be awarded $3,900, while the first and second runners-up will be awarded $2,300 and $1,900.

The tournament will be streamed on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel at 7:45 p.m. NPT (7:30 p.m. IST).

The top ten teams from PMCO Group Stages will compete with the six invited teams in the region. The following is a list of teams set to compete in the finals of the PMCO 2021 Nepal:

Qualified teams for the PMCO Nepal 2021 Spring Split Finals:

1. Carnage Esports

2. Vibes Esports

3. Ekta Esports

Advertisement

4. Team COPS

5. Dream Hackers Esports

6. Harame

7. Hype Esports

8. KWIN Esports

9. Trust D Process

10. H2o Esports

Invited teams for the PMCO Nepal 2021 Spring Split Finals:

1. Elementrix

2. PN Crew

3. GRxHIGHVOLTAGE

4. PWP Esports

5. JyanMaara Esports

6. Ruthless Aggressive Warriors

The is the first time PUBG Mobile Esports is organizing the Club Open in Nepal. Last season, teams from Nepal dominated the PMCO South Asia 2020 as they acquired the top three spots. DRS Gaming came out as the winner for the PMCO Fall Split South Asia 2020.

Schedule for the PMCO Nepal Finals:

Four matches will be played daily. With the departure of Vikendi from PMCO 2021, the matches will be played on the other three maps. Erangel will be the main map.

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel