PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split South Asia wildcard grand finals teams and schedule announced

The group stage of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO): Spring 2021 South Asia has come to an end.

The PUBG Mobile tournament, which is taking place in 27 regions around the world, has been allocated a massive prize-pool of $1,642,400.

The South Asian belt, which further consists of four regions, has been allocated a prize pool of $1,16,800, with each region receiving a total of $29,200.

With the finals due between 24th and 28th February 2021, the qualified teams will battle it out against one another in a total of 20 matches.

The highly contested PMCO South Asia: Wild Card region has shown great promise, with teams displaying top-notch skills. The region includes 5 countries: Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Mongolia.

Qualified teams for the finals of PUBG Mobile Club Open: South Asia Wildcard 2021

1. MAX LNDLegends

2. SEAL esports

3. MAKPEN

4. OPMF Opex

5. BeaR

6. NRC ESPORTS

7. SEAL NINE

8. SDZ ESPORTS

9. NoChance

10. SDMZ ESPORTS

11. Team WMG

12. 187 ESPORTS

13. XB RANGERS

14. WG B2R TM

15. OPMF ESPORTS

16. DENO

PMCO South Asia wildcard finals schedule (24th Feb to 28 Feb)

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Where to watch

The finals will be streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 2 PM IST onwards.

Teams from lesser-known countries in PUBG Mobile Esports have performed extremely well in PMCO: SA Wildcard.

MAX LND-Legends from Sri Lanka and MAKPEN from Bhutan have shown tremendous skill and perseverance to secure the 1st and 3rd spots in the group stage, respectively. SEAL Esport, a team that was a part of PMCO: Wildcard Fall Split 2020, has also been exceptional, securing the 2nd spot in the group stage.

It would be interesting to see if these teams continue their dream run in the finals as well.