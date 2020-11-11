PUBG Mobile: PMCO Wildcard Finals day 1 overall standings

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Wildcard have begun. The tournament finals feature the top 16 teams from the Wildcard and Taipei region.

The top 10 teams from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Taipei finals and the top six teams from the PMCO Wildcard finals have been battling it out for one slot in the PMGC 2020.￼

The Wildcard Qualifier for the PMGC has been scheduled for 11th and 12th November. The first day of the PMCO tournament concluded with Unicorn Gaming leading the overall points table.

PMCO Wildcard Finals day 1 overall standings:

The first match played on Erangel and match four played on Sanhok was won by Zeus Esports with eight and five eliminations, respectively. The team stood in third place with 22 kills and 67 points.

The second match played on Miramar was won by LIT Esports with 12 kills, where LIT Chaxin took a maximum of six frags in the match. The team stood in eighth place with 52 points.

The third match played on Erangel was claimed by BlackXTeam with 12 eliminations, where their fragger actions alone took seven kills. The team stood in 6th place with 28 kills and 52 points.

Unicorn Gaming emerged victorious in the 5th match of Vikendi with 15 eliminations. Bear took 10 kills in the match where their star player Mosquit bagged the MVP award as he eliminated five players to the lobby.

Unicorn Gaming ended the day by taking the first position with 46 kills and 88 points. They are currently leading the table with an 11-point advantage over its closest competitor AHQ Esports club.

The final match of the day played on Erangel was won by AHQ Esports Club with 12 eliminations. Unicorn Gaming took 14 kills in the match, where Unicorn Roseg alone took five kills and was awarded the MVP.

A total of 12 matches will be played during the finals in the span of two days, and the winning team will be proceeding to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020.

PMCO Wildcard Finals day 2 schedule:

March 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

March 3: Erangel

March 4: Sanhok

Match 5: Vikendi

Match 6: Erangel