PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 2 MVP, top 5 players, and weekly prize pool distribution

Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, aka the PMGC 2020, has concluded. Bigetron RA from Indonesia maintained its top spot in the overall leaderboard with 342 points.

However, the star for this week was 4 Angry Men (4 AM), who clinched top position in the Week 2 standings with 198 points. The team also won the weekly prize of $2000 for finishing first.

Earlier, the Super Weekend for Week 2 was postponed from 4th to 6th December to 5th to 8th December. This was due to technical malfunctions in the PUBG Studio in Poland on the final day of the Week 1 Super Weekend.

After five days of intense play filled with action and thrill, BTR Ryzen was named the MVP of the week. He secured 48 kills while dealing 10012 damage to opponents. His Average Survival Time stood at an astonishing 21 minutes, 12 seconds.

The MVP calculation formula is quite interesting:

MVP Formula

This marked the second time that a member from Bigetron was declared MVP at the PMGC 2020. During Week 1, it was BTR Zuxxy who was declared the MVP with 39 eliminations.

Individual kills leaderboard at PMGC 2020 revealed

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Esports also announced the top five individual kill leaders of the week. A week that saw 4 AM coming back and showing its real prowess had a mixed bag of top fraggers. Two of four 4 AM players featured in this list: Suk with 43 kills and 33Svan with 37 frags.

Top 5 individual kill leaders from the PMGC 2020 Week 2

Also featuring were Lutz from Team Futbolist and Gonzo from Konina Power. These two players performed consistently throughout the week, helping their sides to climb to the 11th and 9th spots on the overall leaderboard, respectively.

Top 5 individual kill leaders of PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 2

Ryzen - 48 kills (BTR) Suk - 43 kills (4 AM) 33Svan - 37 kills (4 AM) Lutz - 36 kills (Team Futbolist) Gonzo- 35 kills (Konina Power)

PMGC 2020 League Stage weekly prize pool

Participants in the first week of the PMGC 2020 had also received a part of the prize pool. The winners and the runners-ups got $2000 and $1000, with the other teams getting rewarded as per their placement.

PMGC weekly prize pool distribution: