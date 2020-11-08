PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 Season Zero details announced

PUBG Mobile Esports today announced major details regarding the PUBG Mobile Global Championship Season Zero, aka the PMGC 2020. The League Stage of this tournament starts from 24th November and will go on till 20th December. This prestigious event features a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.
The PMGC 2020 was announced on 24th August. It will see 24 teams from across the world, who have either qualified or been invited, fighting for the ultimate prize.
In a dedicated video message that premiered on YouTube today, PUBG Mobile Esports emphasized the fact that as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, and keeping the performance of the players in mind, the number of slots has been increased to 24 from the previously-announced 20.
The officials also unveiled the logo for the PMGC 2020. Although they didn't announce whether this tournament will be online or offline, it is speculated that the league stage will be held online, while the league finals will be held offline.
Those teams that will acquire one invitational slot and one slot from as a wildcard were kept a mystery. Fans from all over the world, especially India, are still waiting for that information to be made public, as it was highly speculated that one Indian team might grab that invitational slot.
PMGC 2020 teams
- Bigetron Red Aliens (PMWL East Finals Winners)
- Futbolist (PMWL West Finals Winners)
- Aerowolf Limax (PMPL SEA 1st Seed)
- Secret Jin (PMPL SEA 2nd Seed)
- RRQ Athena (PMPL SEA 3rd Seed)
- PW88 KPS (PMPL SEA 4th Seed)
- Team Secret Malaysia (PMPL SEA 5th Seed)
- Loops Esports (PMPL Americas Finals Winners)
- The Unnamed (PMPL Americas Finals Runner-ups)
- Execute Esports (PMPL Americas Finals Third Place)
- A7 Esports (PMPL Americas Finals Fourth Place)
- Natus Vincere (EMEA League Finals Winners)
- Klas Digital Athletics (EMEA League Finals Runner-ups)
- Team GODSENT (EMEA League Finals Third Place)
- Konina Power (EMEA League Finals Fourth Place)
- 4 Angry Men (PEL Championship Points 1st Place)
- Nova XQF (PEL Championship Points 2nd Place)
- Team ArCRESTART (PUBG Mobile Street Challenge Korea Winners)
- Blue Bees ( PUBG Mobile Japan League Winners)
- Abrupt slayers (PMPL South Asia Winners)
- DRS Gaming(PMPL South Asia Runner-ups)
- A1 ESports (PMPL South Asia Third Place)
- To be announced (Wildcard)
- To be announced (Invitational slot)