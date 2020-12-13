PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 Super Weekend Week 3 overall standings

Day 3 of the Week 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, aka PMGC 2020, Super Weekend has concluded.

Bigetron RA leads the points table with 220 kills and 476 points. Following the leaders closely is Four Angry Men (4 AM) with 200 frags and 420 points. Klas Digital Athletics sits at third spot with 192 eliminations and 400 points to round off the podium.

The PMGC 2020's Super Weekend Week 3 belonged to CIS team Konina Power, who notched 152 points, followed by South Asian's Abrupt Slayers, with 149 points in 15 matches.

The League Stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December.

PMGC 2020 Super W|eekend Week 3 Day 3 map results

Power888 KPS claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with nine kills. However, RRQ Athena topped the points table with 15 frags. They were followed by Team Secret in third place, with ten kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was clinched by Secret Jin with 11 kills. Bigetron finished behind them in second place with 12 frags, while Klas Digital was third in this match with eight eliminations.

The third match, played on Miramar, was won by Godsent with 11 kills, followed by Bigetron with seven frags.

Power888 notched up the fourth match on Sanhok with eight kills, followed by 4 AM with seven eliminations.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, saw Alpha 7 Esports come out on top with five eliminations. However, Loops Esports topped the table with nine kills.

After an ABSOLUTE CHAOS of a game, it's A7 eSports that takes the final Chicken Dinner of #PMGC Week 3! 🍗 #WeOnTop pic.twitter.com/UKM9Y1DJVL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 13, 2020

Bigetron Ryzen was awarded the MVP of the day, with 3436 damage and 17 kills.