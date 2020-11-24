PUBG Mobile : PMGC League stage Day 1 overall standings

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has commenced today i.e on 24th November, and will go on until 20th December 2020. The event is the among the most prominent tournaments in the world and it features the top 24 teams from around the world, divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The League Play will take place over two days, every Tuesday and Wednesday, for four weeks of the PMGC League Stage. The top 16 teams from League Play will qualify for the Superweekends which will be conducted over three days, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, for four weeks. Only points earned in super weekends will be counted towards the overall standings.

Team Secret leads the points table at the end of Day-1 with a total of 25 kills and 63 points to their name. Following them closely were Loops Esports with 28 kills and 60 points. Futbolist grabbed the third position with 22 kills and 58 points to round off the Top 3.

Loops Esports claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with eleven kills, while Nova XQF finished behind them in second place with thirteen kills. They were followed by Klas Digital Athletics at third place with four kills.

The second match, played on Miramar, was claimed by Team Secret with eleven kills, while Secret Jin finished behind them in second place with nine kills as well. Execute finished this match in the third spot with ten kills.

The third match played on Sanhok was also won by Team Secret thanks to 5 kills. However, Futbolist topped the match points table with 11 kills. The fourth match of Vikendi was won by Loops Esports, who managed to pick up twelve kills.

The fifth game of the day, played on Erangel, was notched up by Alpha 7 Esports with eleven kills, while RRQ Athena finished behind them in second place with 13 kills.

The sixth and final game of the day played on Miramar was clinched by Natus Vincere with 13 kills followed by Nova XQF with 7 kills.

