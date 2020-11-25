PUBG Mobile : PMGC League stage Day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December 2020. The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world, and it features the top 24 teams from around the globe, divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

Format of the PMGC League Stage:

The League Play will take place over two days, every Tuesday and Wednesday, for four weeks of the PMGC League Stage. The top 16 teams from League Play will qualify for the Superweekends which will be conducted over three days, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, for four weeks. Only points earned in super weekends will be counted towards the overall standings.

PMGC League stage Day 2 overall standings

PMGC League Play week 1 Overall standings

Bigetron RA leads the points table at the end of Day-2 with a total of 49 kills and 110 points to their name. Following them closely were Loops Esports with 47 kills and 103 points. Futbolist grabbed the third position with 37 kills and 90 points to round off the Top 3.

PMGC League stage Day 2

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with fourteen kills, while Aerowolf Limax finished behind them in second place with seven kills. They were followed by Abrupt Slayers at third place with four kills.

PMGC League stage

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Alpha 7 Esports with nine kills, while Futbolist finished behind them in second place with eleven kills as well. Secret Jin finished this match in the third spot with six kills.

The third match played on Erangel was won by Bigetron RA thanks to 14 kills. However, Loops came second with seven kills. The fourth match of Miramarwas won by Konina Power, who managed to pick up eleven kills.

The fifth and sixth game of the day played on Sanhok and Vikendi respectively were again notched up by Bigetron RA with thirteen kills and ten kills respectively. Power888 made a comeback in the last match and notched up 14 kills with 2nd position to qualify for the super weekends.