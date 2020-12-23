PUBG Mobile: PMGC League Stage Grenade master, Terminator, Headshot master and other individual achievements

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship( PMGC ) league stages concluded on 20th December, with Four Angry Men coming on top. PMWL East champion Bigetron RA secured second place, while PMSC 2018 Champion RRQ Athena secured third place.

There were many sparkling individual performances in the tournament and here are some of the impressive stats from the PMGC League Stages 2020.

PMGC League Individual Achievements :

BTR Ryzen

Bigetron RA Ryzen was awarded the title of Grenade Master. He used 201 frag grenades, which is the most by any player and eliminated 18 enemies using grenades. He also used 189 smoke grenades.

4am suk

Four Angry Men Suk had the most kills in the whole tournament with 149. He was awarded the title of League Terminator. He knocked out 143 players and dealt with 28,950 damage in the tournament.

4am 33svan

After bagging the MVP title of the league stage, Four Angry Men 33Svan also took the title for Damage Master with 32,692 damage, which is the highest in the whole tournament. He eliminated 144 players to the lobby; 30 of them being headshots, which is around 23 percent of his total kills.

Gonzo

Konina Power Gonzo was awarded the title of Headshot master in the tournament with 32 headshots, which amount to 25 percent of his total kills. He knocked out 131 players and eliminated 129 players to the lobby.

BTR Ryzen

Bigetron RA Ryzen was the No. 1 Combat medic with 20,865 damage healing. He dealt 30,805 damage and revived his teammates 31 times.

4am 33svan

Four Angry Men 33Svan also bagged the Last Player Standing title at the PMGC, as his average survival time was around 20 minutes 4 seconds. He received 19,539 damage and had 18,045 healing.

Four Angry Men took the most chicken dinners in the league stages with 14. They dealt 98,415 overall damage and eliminated 465 players in the lobby.

This was tightly fought tournament with lots of great teams and equally great individuals. The Four Angry Men were deserving winners. This victory will only enhance their legacy.