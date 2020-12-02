PUBG Mobile : PMGC League stage week 2 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of Week 2 the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December 2020. The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world, and it features the top 24 teams from around the globe, divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

Format of the PMGC League Stage:

The League Play will take place over two days, every Tuesday and Wednesday, for four weeks of the PMGC League Stage. The top 16 teams from League Play will qualify for the Superweekends which will be Vikendi was notched up by Power888 KPS with fifteen killsconducted over three days, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, for four weeks. Only points earned in super weekends will be counted towards the overall standings.

Note :- Super weekend 1 Day 3 matches have been postponed to Friday i.e 4th December and Super Weekend 2 will start from Saturday i.e 5th December.

PMGC League stage Week 2 Day 2 overall standings

PMGC League stage

Four Angry Men leads the points table at the end of Day-2 with a total of 44 kills and 116 points to their name. Following them closely were Bigetron RA with 50 kills and 103 points. Futbolist grabbed the third position with 52 kills and 102 points to round off the Top 3.

PMGC League stage

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with seven kills, while Loops Esports finished behind them in second place with seven kills too. They were followed by Nova XQF at third place with eight kills.

PMGC League stage

Advertisement

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Konina Power with thirteen kills, while Zeus Esports finished behind them in second place with five kills. Four Angry Men finished this match in the third spot with seven kills.

The third match played on Erangel was won by Blue Bees thanks to 9 kills. However, A1 Esports came second with four kills. The fourth match on Miramar was won by Alpha 7 Esports, who managed to pick up nine kills, followed by Four Angry Men with 12 kills.

The fifth match, played on Sanhok, was notched up by Execute with eleven kills, while the sixth and final match of the day, played on Vikendi, was secured by Power888 KPS with fifteen kills.