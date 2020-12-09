PUBG Mobile : PMGC League Stage week 3 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2, Week 3 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has now concluded. The League stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December.

The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world, and it features the top 24 teams from around the globe, divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC week 3 day 2 Map results

PMGC League stage Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

Futbolist leads the points table at the end of Day-2 with a total of 54 kills and 95 points to their name. Following them closely was Klas Digital Athletics with 45 kills and 88 points. DRS Gaming grabbed the third position with 33 kills and 87 points to round off the Top 3.

Zeus Esports claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with nine kills, while DRS Gaming finished behind them in second place with five kills. They were followed by Konina Power at third place with three kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Team Secret with eight kills, while Execute finished behind them in second place with four kills. Zeus Esports finished this match in the third spot with seven kills.

The third match, played on Erangel, was won by RRQ Athena thanks to 13 kills. DRS Gaming came second with eleven kills. The fourth match on Miramar was won by Loops Esports, who managed to pick up twelve kills, followed by Klas Digital Athletics with 13 kills.

Konina Power battles through enemies on Sanhok to take a win in the fifth match of the day!



Tune in LIVE:

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/OKDDuhl3cS — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 9, 2020

The fifth match played on Sanhok, was notched up by Konina Power with eight kills, while the sixth and final match of the day, played on Vikendi, was once again secured by Loops Esports with six kills.