PUBG Mobile: PMGC League stage week 4 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of Week 4 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, aka the PMGC 2020, has now concluded.

The League Stage commenced on 24th November and will go on till 20th December. The event features the top 24 teams worldwide, divided into three groups of eight teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The PMGC 2020's League Play will take place over two days (every Tuesday and Wednesday) for four weeks. The top 16 teams will qualify for the Super Weekends, conducted over three days (every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) for four weeks. Only points earned in the Super Weekends will be counted towards the overall standings.

PMGC League stage week 2 day 1 Map results

PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 4 Day 1 overall standing

Nova XQF leads the points table at the end of Day 1 of the last week with 30 kills and 73 points. RRQ Athena follows close behind with 27 kills and 63 points. Abrupt Slayers is in third with 22 kills and 56 points.

PMGC League stage week 4 day 1 overall standings

Loops Esports claimed the first match of the day, played on Erangel, with 12 kills, while Abrupt Slayers finished behind them in second place with six eliminations. Nova XQF followed them in third place with three frags.

PMGC League stage

On Miramar, the second match was clinched by Natus Vincere with thirteen kills, while Bigetron finished in second with seven frags. Konina Power was in the third spot with nine eliminations.

Advertisement

PMGC League stage

The third match on Sanhok saw RRQ Athena come out on top with eleven kills while A1 Esports secured second place with six frags.

The fourth match of Vikendi was notched up by Klas Digital, who managed fifteen kills.

The fifth game on Erangel was again won by RRQ Athena, with 13 kills, while Abrupt Slayers finished behind them in second with nine eliminations.

Advertisement

.@NovaEsportsTeam hits the XQF mode on Miramar and racks up 18 kills on top of a Chicken Dinner!🍗 #WeOnTop pic.twitter.com/eFu0lGX12m — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 15, 2020

The sixth and final game of the day, played on Miramar, was won by Nova XQF with 18 kills, followed by DRS gaming.

The Top 5 Fraggers of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League Play, Week 4, Day 1! #PMGC #WEONTOP 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/cB2bxbLCGK — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 15, 2020

PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 4 Day 2 schedule

Sanhok (AxB)

Vikendi (BxC)

Erangel (AxC)

Miramar (AxB)

Sanhok (BxC)

Vikendi (AxC)