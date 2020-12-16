PUBG Mobile : PMGC League stage week 4 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of Week 4 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has now concluded. The League stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December.

The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world, and it features the top 24 teams from around the globe, divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC League stage week 4 day 2 map results

PMGC League stage Week 4 Day 2 overall standings

PMGC League stage

Nova XQF leads the points table at the end of Day-2 with a total of 49 kills and 116 points to their name. Following them closely was RRQ Athena with 47 kills and 101 points. Abrupt Slayers grabbed the third position with 38 kills and 90 points to round off the Top 3.

PMGC League stage

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Sanhok, with twelve kills, while Konina Power finished behind them in second place with three kills. They were followed by Secret Jin at third place with four kills.

PMGC League stage

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by RRQ Athena with nine kills, while Futbolist finished behind them in second place with five kills. Zeus Esports finished this match in the third spot with seven kills.

Advertisement

.@bagas_zuxxy pulls off a 1v2 and Bigetron takes the win on Erangel! 🍗 #PMGC #WeOnTop



Tune in LIVE as we're coming over to Miramar for the next game in a second!



📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/euxxpORPlx — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 16, 2020

The third match, played on Erangel, was won by Bigetron RA thanks to 9 kills. Aerowolf Limax came second with eight kills. The fourth match on Miramar was again won by Four Angry Men, who managed to pick up eight kills, followed by Archer Gaming with 8 kills.

The fifth match played on Sanhok, was notched up by Zeus Esports with five kills, while the sixth and final match of the day, played on Vikendi, was secured by Blue Bees with fourteen kills.