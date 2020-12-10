PUBG Mobile: PMGC Super Weekend Week 3 qualified teams, schedule and format

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) League Stage Week 3 Day 2 concluded on Wednesday, i.e the 9th December.
Futbolist leads the points table with a total of 54 kills and 95 points, and the top 16 teams have qualifed for Week 3 of the Superweekend.
The PMGC features the top 24 teams from around the world, which are divided into three groups of eight teams, each fighting for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.
PMGC League Play format (Qualifier round for the Super Weekend)
⦁ Three groups of eight teams, each based on their group seedings, will be created by the organizers.
⦁ The matches will be played every Tuesday and Wednesday.
⦁ There will be six matches daily, and twelve matches every week.
⦁ The top 16 teams from each week of the league stage will book their slots in the Super Weekend for that corresponding week.
PMGC League Stage Super Weekend format
⦁ The top 16 teams from the league stage each week will play the Super Weekends.
⦁ The matches will be played for four weeks (every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).
⦁ There will be six matches daily, and 18 matches per week.
⦁ The Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings.
Teams qualified for Super Weekend Week 3
1. Futbolist
2. Klas Digital Athletics
3. DRS Gaming
4. Konina Power
5. RRQ Athena
6. Loops Esports
7. Bigetron RA
8. Four Angry Men
9. Team Secret
10. Zeus Esports
11. Alpha 7 Esports
12. Power888 KPS
13. Secret Jin
14. Natus Vincere
15. Godsent
16. Abrupt Slayers
PMSC Korea champions Archer Gaming failed to qualify for the third consecutive Super Weekend.
A1 Esports from South Asia also failed to qualify for the Super Weekend as they secured 18th place in the points table.
In addition, one of the most feared teams in the tournament, Nova XQF, shockingly failed to qualify for the Super Weekend.
Blue Bees from Japan and Aerowolf Limax from Korea also failed to qualify for the Super Weekend as they secured the 20th and 22nd spots in the points table respectively.
PMGC Super Weekend 3 Day 1, 2, and 3: Friday, Saturday and Sunday (11th,12th and 13th December) maps
- Erangel
- Vikendi
- Miramar
- Sanhok
- Erangel
Streaming Details (Where to watch)
The live streaming for the PMGC event will take place on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV. The live streams will take place in the following languages.
1) English
2) Arabic
3) Bahasa Indonesia
4) Portuguese
5) Spanish
6) Turkish
7) Malay
9.) Vietnamese
10) Mandarin(China)
11) Hindi
12) Nepali