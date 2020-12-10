PUBG Mobile: PMGC Super Weekend Week 3 qualified teams, schedule and format

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) League Stage Week 3 Day 2 concluded on Wednesday, i.e the 9th December.

Futbolist leads the points table with a total of 54 kills and 95 points, and the top 16 teams have qualifed for Week 3 of the Superweekend.

The PMGC features the top 24 teams from around the world, which are divided into three groups of eight teams, each fighting for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship League play week 3 day 2!



Here are your Top 16 teams that are going into the 3rd Super Weekend! Which team surprised you?



PMGC League Play format (Qualifier round for the Super Weekend)

⦁ Three groups of eight teams, each based on their group seedings, will be created by the organizers.

⦁ The matches will be played every Tuesday and Wednesday.

⦁ There will be six matches daily, and twelve matches every week.

⦁ The top 16 teams from each week of the league stage will book their slots in the Super Weekend for that corresponding week.

PMGC League Stage Super Weekend format

⦁ The top 16 teams from the league stage each week will play the Super Weekends.

⦁ The matches will be played for four weeks (every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday).

⦁ There will be six matches daily, and 18 matches per week.

⦁ The Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings.

Teams qualified for Super Weekend Week 3

1. Futbolist

2. Klas Digital Athletics

3. DRS Gaming

4. Konina Power

5. RRQ Athena

6. Loops Esports

7. Bigetron RA

8. Four Angry Men

9. Team Secret

10. Zeus Esports

11. Alpha 7 Esports

12. Power888 KPS

13. Secret Jin

14. Natus Vincere

15. Godsent

16. Abrupt Slayers

PMSC Korea champions Archer Gaming failed to qualify for the third consecutive Super Weekend.

A1 Esports from South Asia also failed to qualify for the Super Weekend as they secured 18th place in the points table.

In addition, one of the most feared teams in the tournament, Nova XQF, shockingly failed to qualify for the Super Weekend.

Blue Bees from Japan and Aerowolf Limax from Korea also failed to qualify for the Super Weekend as they secured the 20th and 22nd spots in the points table respectively.

PMGC Super Weekend 3 Day 1, 2, and 3: Friday, Saturday and Sunday (11th,12th and 13th December) maps

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

Streaming Details (Where to watch)

The live streaming for the PMGC event will take place on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV. The live streams will take place in the following languages.

1) English

2) Arabic

3) Bahasa Indonesia

4) Portuguese

5) Spanish

6) Turkish

7) Malay

9.) Vietnamese

10) Mandarin(China)

11) Hindi

12) Nepali