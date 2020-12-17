PUBG Mobile: PMGC Super Weekend Week 4 qualified teams, format and schedule

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) League Stage Week 4 Day 2 concluded on Wednesday, i.e the 16th of December.

Nova XQF currently leads the points table with a total of 49 kills and 101 points, and the top 16 teams have qualified for Week 4 of the Super Weekend.

The PMGC features the top 24 teams from around the world, which are divided into three groups of eight teams, each fighting for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC League Play Week 4 overall standings

PMGC Super Weekend Week 4

The top 16 teams from the League Play Week 4 will play the Super Weekend 4.

The matches will be played for three days (every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). There will be five matches daily.

The Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings.

Teams qualified for Super Weekend Week 4

1) Nova XQF

2) RRQ Athena

3) Abrupt Slayers

4) Four Angry Men

5) Blue Bees

6) Bigetron RA

7) Konina Power

8) Natus Vincere

9) Futbolist

10) Loops Esports

11) Aerowolf Limax

12) Zeus Esports

13) Klas Digital Athletics

14) Secret Jin

15) Archer Gaming

16) A1 Esports

The Unnamed and Elites United Team are the only two teams that failed to qualify for any of the Super Weekends.

DRS Gaming from South Asia did not qualify for Super Weekend 4 as they secured 21st place in the points table.

Alpha 7 Esports and Power888KPS shockingly failed to qualify for Super Weekend 4. Team Secret from Malaysia and Godsent from Europe will also miss out on the Super Weekend as they secured the 17th and 18th spots in the points table, respectively.

PMGC Super Weekend 3 Day 1, 2, and 3: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (18th, 19th and 20th December) maps

Erangel Vikendi Miramar Sanhok Erangel

Streaming Details (Where to watch)

The live streaming for the PMGC event will take place on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV. The live streams will take place in the following languages:

1) English

2) Arabic

3) Bahasa Indonesia

4) Portuguese

5) Spanish

6) Turkish

7) Malay

9.) Vietnamese

10) Mandarin(China)

11) Hindi

12) Nepali