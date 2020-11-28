PUBG Mobile : PMGC Superweekend 1 day 2 Overall standings 

Day 4 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December 2020.

The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world and features the top 24 teams from around the globe. The teams are divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC League stage Day 4 (Super weekend Day 2) overall standings

PMGC Super weekend day 2

Four Angry Men leads the points table at the end of Day 4 (Day 2 of the super weekend) with a total of 63 kills and 129 points to their name. Following them closely is PMWL East Champion Bigetron RA with 52 kills and 114 points. RRQ Athena has taken the third position with 98 points to round off the top teams.

PMGC Superweekend day 2

Nova XQF claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with eight kills. Secret Jin finished behind them in second place with five kills. They were followed by Aerowolf Limax at third place with seven kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Japanese team Blue Bees with four kills, while Konina Power finished behind them in second place with ten kills. Bigetron RA finished this match in the third spot with ten kills.

The third match, played on Miramar, was won by RRQ Athena with 6 kills. 4AM came second with fourteen kills. The fourth match was played on Sanhok and won by Bigetron RA, who managed to pick up fourteen kills. Konina Power took 8 kills in the match.

.@Bigetronesports doesn't back down from a fight and goes BACK TO BACK! 🍗🍗 #WeOnTop pic.twitter.com/lcSbk5Y4v0 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 28, 2020

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was again won by Bigetron RA with eleven kills followed by 4AM with 8 kills.

Top 10 kill leaders after Superweekend day 2

Bigetron RA Zuxxy was awarded as the MVP of the day with 2,756 damage and 16 kills