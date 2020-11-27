PUBG Mobile: PMGC Superweekend Day 1 Overall standings

Day 3 of the League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on 24th November and will go on until 20th December 2020. The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world and features the top 24 teams from around the globe. The teams are divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC League stage Day 3 (Super weekend Day 1) overall standings

PMGC Superweekend day 1 overall standing

Four Angry Men leads the points table at the end of Day 3 (Day 1 of the super weekend) with a total of 38 kills and 79 points to their name. Following them closely was Turkish team Klas Digital Athletics with 27 kills and 63 points. RRQ Athena and Nova XQF grabbed the third and fourth position with 45 points each to round off the top teams.

Superweekend Day 1 Overall standings

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with eighteen kills. Abrupt Slayers finished behind them in second place with seven kills. They were followed by Bigetron RA at third place with two kills.

FOUR ANGRY MEN! 😲😲 A 18-kill Chicken Dinner to start the Super Weekend from the Chinese powerhouse! 🍗 #PMGC



Tune in LIVE:

📺https://t.co/rgegn6fG9Q

📺https://t.co/YT3MB7s97r

📺https://t.co/6ZZysc7Fzt pic.twitter.com/cDDBcnFwlh — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 27, 2020

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Alpha 7 Esports with six kills, while Bigetron RA finished behind them in second place with eight kills. Abrupt Slayers finished this match in the third spot with two kills.

Advertisement

The third match, played on Miramar, was won by Team Secret with 9 kills. However, Nova XQF came second with ten kills. The fourth match of Sanhok was won by Konina Power, who managed to pick up nine kills. Klas Digital Athletics took 8 kills in the match.

The fifth and final match of the day was played on Erangel. It was won by Klas Digital Athletics with seven kills. Aerowolf Limax made a comeback in the last match and notched up 6 kills with 2nd position followed by Nova XQF with 8 kills.

MVP of the day

4AM Hasaki was awarded as the MVP of the day with 2,139 damage and 13 kills