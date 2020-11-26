PUBG Mobile: PMGC Superweekend week 1 Teams, Format, and Schedule

The biggest PUBG Mobile tournament in the world, "PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020" League Stage Day 2, concluded yesterday. PMGC features the top 24 teams from around the world, divided into three groups of eight teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC League stage schedule

The format is almost the same as that of the PUBG Mobile World League S0, which took place earlier this year in July-August. The only difference is that there was no opening weekend to decide the group seedings in the Global Championship.

Here are the Top 16 teams that will be going into the 1st super weekend on Nov.27th at 7pm GMT+8:

PMGC League Play (Qualifier round for Super Weekend)

⦁ Three groups of eight teams, each based on their group seedings, will be provided by the organizers.

⦁ Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday

⦁ Six matches daily, twelve matches every week

⦁ The top 16 from each week of the League stage will book their slots in the Super weekend for that corresponding week.

PMGC League stage Superweekend

⦁ The top 16 teams from the League stage each week will play the super weekends.

⦁ Matches to be played for four weeks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

⦁ Six matches daily, 18 per week.

⦁ Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings.

Teams Qualified for Super Weekend week 1:

1. Bigetron RA

2. Loops Esports

3. Futbolist

4. Aerowolf Limax

5. Alpha 7 Esports

6. Team Secret

7. Four Angry Men

8. Nova XQF

9. Konina Power

10. RRQ Athena

11. Abrupt Slayers

12. Secret Jin

13. Execute

14. Power888 KPS

15. Klas Digital Athletics

16. Blue Bees

EMEA League Winners Natus Vincere, along with PMCO Wildcard Finals Winner Zeus and PMSC Korea Champion Archer Gaming, failed to qualify for the first super weekends.

DRS Gaming and A1 Esports from South Asia also failed to qualify for the super weekends as they secured 21st and 23rd place in the points table.

Super-weekend Day 1, 2, and 3: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Erangel

Vikendi

Miramar

Sanhok

Erangel

Streaming Details (Where to watch?)

The live streaming for the PMGC event will take place on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Nimo TV. PUBG Mobile also recently gave the rights for streaming the event to Nimo TV. The live streams will happen in multiple languages.

1.) English

2.) Arabic

3.) Bahasa Indonesia

4.) Portuguese

5.) Spanish

6.) Turkish

7.) Malay

9.) Vietnamese

10.) Mandarin(China)

11.) Hindi

12.) Nepali