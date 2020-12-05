PUBG Mobile : PMGC Superweekend week 2 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of Super weekend 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020.

EMEA teams are coming strong, the PEL Champion 4AM is on fury! But will SEA continue to dominate this Super weekend? Shout it out who you support to at this Super weekend! As its a battle for the top between @4AM_esports & @RRQathena. #WEONTOP #PMGC pic.twitter.com/ztbsRu0Hup — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 5, 2020

The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world and features the top 24 teams from around the globe. The teams are divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC Super weekend Week 2 Day 1 :-

Bigteron RA leads the points table at the end of Day 1 of the Super Weekend 2 with a total of 104 kills and 240 points to their name. Following them closely is Thai team Secret Jin with 90 kills and 192 points. RRQ Athena has taken the third position with 79 kills and 192 points to round off the top teams.

Secret Jin claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with six kills. Klas Digital Athletics finished behind them in second place with five kills. They were followed by Konina Power at third place with seven kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Futbolist with seventeen kills. Four Angry Men finished behind them in second place with seven kills. RRQ Athena finished this match in the third spot with three kills.

PMGC Superweekend week 2 day 1 Map results

The third and fourth match played on Miramar and Sanhok, were both won by Bigetron RA with fourteen and five kills respectively. Ryzen showed exemplary gameplay in the Miramar match to earn his team the chicken dinner.

A MONSTER 20 kill win for @Teamsecret Jin - their second Chicken Dinner today! 🍗🍗 #PMGC #WeOnTop pic.twitter.com/HnJjKSHOan — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 5, 2020

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was again won by Secret Jin, with a whooping twenty kills, followed by Nova XQF with four kills.

Futbolist Lutz was awarded as the MVP of the day, with 2,865 damage and 15 kills