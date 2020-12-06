PUBG Mobile : PMGC Superweekend week 2 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of Super weekend 2 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020.

The event is among the most prominent tournaments in the world and features the top 24 teams from around the globe. The teams are divided into 3 groups of 8 teams, each fighting it out for a massive prize pool of $2,000,000.

PMGC Super weekend week 2 day 2 map results

PMGC Super weekend Week 2 Day 2:

Bigetron RA leads the points table at the end of Day 2 of the Super Weekend 2 with a total of 137 kills and 299 points to their name. Following them closely is Four Angry Men with 134 kills and 284 points. RRQ Athena has taken the third position with 109 kills and 240 points to round off the top teams. Nova XQF is sitting in 7th place in the points table with 197 points.

Nova XQF claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with six kills. However, Four Angry Men topped the match points table with eleven kills. They were followed by Secret Jin in third place with five kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by South Asian team A1 Esports with three kills. However, Bigetron RA topped the match points table with sixteen kills.

The third and fourth matches played on Miramar and Sanhok were both won by Four Angry Men with seventeen and ten kills respectively.

.@RRQAthena makes it back to the top 3 with a 19 KILL CHICKEN DINNER! 🍗 #PMGC #WeOnTop pic.twitter.com/6hGAMxDBKc — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 6, 2020

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by RRQ Athena, with a whooping twenty kills, followed by Power888 Kps with eight kills. Godsent secured third place in the match with two kills.

RRQ Earny was awarded as the MVP of the day, with 2,856 damage and 17 kills