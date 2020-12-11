PUBG Mobile: PMGC Super Weekend week 3 day 1 results

Day 1 of Super Weekend 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has concluded. The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020.

Bigteron RA leads the points table at the end of Day 1 of the Super Weekend 3 with a total of 169 kills and 365 points to their name. Following them closely is Four Angry Men with 162 kills and 352 points. Loops Esports has taken the third position with 142 kills and 325 points to round off the top teams.

Abrupt Slayers claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with five kills. However, Natus Vincere topped the table with nine kills. They were followed by Zeus Esports at third place with three kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by RRQ Athena with nine kills. Klas Digital Athletics finished behind them in second place with five kills. Team Secret finished this match in the third spot with two kills.

The third match, played on Miramar, was won by Abrupt Slayers with thirteen kills. DRS Gaming secured second place with 5 kills in the match.

Konina Power won the fourth match on Sanhok with nine kills, followed by Loops Esports with four kills.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Futbolist, with seven kills, followed by Alpha 7 Esports with twelve kills.

.@FutbolistCo looks strong on their way to a Chikcen Dinner on Erangel to conclude the #PMGC Super Weekend 3 Day 1! 🍗 #WeOnTop pic.twitter.com/MmbxKS8nTy — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 11, 2020

Abrupt Slayers' Chari was awarded as the MVP of the day, with 1073 damage and 13 kills