Day 1 of Super Weekend 4 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has now concluded. The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020. This is the last super weekend of the tournament, and the top 16 teams on the overall leaderboard will qualify for PMGC Finals scheduled for 2021.

Four Angry Men leads the points table at the end of Day 1 of the Super Weekend 4 with a total of 236 kills and 497 points to their name. Following them closely is Bigetron RA with 229 kills and 496 points. Klas Digital Athletics has taken the third position with 219 kills and 462 points to round off the top teams.

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with thirteen kills. Abrupt Slayers finished behind them with thirteen kills too. They were followed by Natus Vincere at third place with five kills.

The second match, played on Vikendi, was claimed by Natus Vincere with five kills. Loops Esports finished behind them in second place with six kills. RRQ Athena finished this match in the third spot with eight kills.

The third match, played on Miramar, was won by Zeus Esports with sixteen kills. A1 Esports secured second place with 5 kills in the match.

Four Angry Men won the fourth match on Sanhok with eleven kills, followed by Loops Esports with three kills.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Klas Digital Athletics, with thirteen kills, followed by Natus Vincere with five kills.

Four Angry Men Suk was awarded as the title of MVP of the day, with 2234 damage and 13 kills.