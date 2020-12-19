PUBG Mobile : PMGC Superweekend week 4 day 2 Overall standings

Day 2 of Super Weekend 4 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) has now concluded. The League stage commenced on November 24 and will go on until December 20, 2020. This is the last super weekend of the tournament, and the top 16 teams on the overall leaderboard will qualify for the PMGC Finals scheduled for 2021.

Four Angry Men leads the points table at the end of Day 2 of the Super Weekend 4, with a total of 274 kills and 580 points to their name.

Following them closely is Bigetron RA with 243 kills and 524 points. Klas Digital Athletics has taken the third position with 240 kills and 487 points to round off the top teams. RRQ Athena and Konina Power are sitting at 4th and 5th places, with 459 and 458 points respectively.

Map results

PMGC Super weekend Week 4 Day 2:-

Four Angry Men claimed the first match of the day, which was played on Erangel, with thirteen kills, followed by Nova XQF with eleven kills. Konina Power finished in third place with 5 kills.

The second and third match of the day, played on Vikendi and Miramar respectively, were both claimed by Nova ESports with seven kills in each.

Zeus Esports finished behind them in second place with thirteen kills in the Vikendi match, while Secret Jin finished in second place in the Miramar match.

The fourth match, played on Sanhok, was again won by Four Angry Men with eighteen kills, followed by Archer Gaming with eight kills.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by RRQ Athena, with fourteen kills, followed by Abrupt Slayers with three kills.

Nova XQF Paraboy was awarded the MVP of the day, with 2720 damage and 16 kills.

Top 5 Players after week 4 day 2:-