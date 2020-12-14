PUBG Mobile: PMGC Week 3 MVP, Top 5 players, and prize pool

Week 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship, aka the PMGC 2020, has concluded. Bigetron RA from Indonesia maintained the top spot in the overall leaderboard with 476 points.

However, this week's star was the team from CIS Region, Konina Power, who clinched the top position in the Week 3 standings with 152 points. The team also won the weekly prize of $2000 for finishing first.

PMGC Superweekend Week 3

After five days of intense play filled with action, thrill, and a tussle between the world's top squads, BTR Ryzen was named the MVP of the week. He secured 37 kills while dealing 8413 damage to opponents. His Average Survival Time stood at an astonishing 20 minutes, 26 seconds.

The MVP calculation formula is quite interesting:

MVP Formula

The overall Top 5 Fraggers of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship week 3! #PMGC #WEONTOP 🎖️ pic.twitter.com/4KFdQ8R5rd — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 13, 2020

This was the second MVP title for Ryzen, with him having secured the Week 2 MVP with 48 kills as well. It marked the third that a member from Bigetron was declared MVP at the PMGC 2020. During Week 1, it was BTR Zuxxy who was declared the MVP with 39 eliminations.

Top 5 players from PMGC Week 3

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile Esports also announced the top five individual kill leaders of the week. A week that somewhat put a stop to the domination of 4 AM and Bigetron RA and allowed other teams to take the top three spots consisted of a mix of top fraggers.

For the first time in two weeks, all the players in the top fraggers list were from different teams. Ryzen from Bigetron lead the charts with 37 kills. Following him was Earnny from RRQ Athena with 37 kills as well. In the third place was Gonzo from Konina Power with 34 kills.

Also featuring were Sylass from Klas Digital Athletics and Suk from 4 Angry Men. These two players performed consistently throughout the week, though 4 AM had a tough week. On the other hand, Sylass mirrored the performance of his team, helping them climb to third place in the overall standings.

Top 5 individual kill leaders of PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 3:

1. Ryzen - 37 kills (BTR)

2. Earnny - 37 kills (RRQ Athena)

3. Gonzo - 34 kills (Konina Power)

4. Sylass - 33 kills (Klas Digital Athletics)

5. Suk - 31 kills (4 AM)

PMGC 2020 League Stage Week 3 prize pool distribution

Participants in the first week of the PMGC 2020 had also received a part of the prize pool. The winners and the runner-ups received $2000 and $1000, with the other teams being rewarded as per their placement.

Konina Power ($2000)

Abrupt Slayers ($1000)

3rd to 5th Placing Teams ($750)

6th to 24th Placing Teams ($500)