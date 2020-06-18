PUBG Mobile: PMIS 2020 Round 1, Day 2 online qualifiers schedule

PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is a professional PUBG Mobile tournament that has now reached the online qualifiers stage.

The tournament will be live-streamed on PUBG Mobile India's YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST.

PUBG Mobile India Series Day 22 Schedule

One of the most anticipated tournaments of the year, PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020, is finally underway. The online qualifiers of PMIS 2020 commenced on 17th June. A total of 256 teams are competing against each other in the online qualifiers. Out of these 256 teams, 248 teams advanced from the in-game qualifiers while eight teams came in as direct invites.

The online qualifiers are usually very intense, as this is the first time directly invited teams feature in the tournament. All the teams will play two matches each, in groups of 16. The top three teams with the best cumulative scores in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

In addition to these 48 teams, eight teams with the highest number of kills during the online qualifiers will proceed to the next round.

The schedule of PMIS Round 1, Day 2 has been announced officially. The complete schedule of the second day is as follows:

PUBG Mobile India Series Round 1, Day 2 (online qualifiers) schedule

The online qualifiers will go on for five days and will end on 22nd June 2020. The tournament will be broadcasted in Hindi and Tamil language on PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel.

Live stream date and time: 18th June at 6:00 PM IST

Match schedule (maps):

Match 4 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 4 (map 2) - Sanhok

- Sanhok Match 5 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 5 (map 2) - Sanhok

- Sanhok Match 6 (map 1) - Erangel

- Erangel Match 6 (map 2) - Sanhok

As mentioned earlier, the top three teams from each group will proceed to the quarterfinals stage. To catch the live action, fans can visit PUBG Mobile India's official YouTube channel at the scheduled time.