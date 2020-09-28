PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 4 overall standings

Day 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Americas has concluded, with G25 Gaming taking a slender lead on the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

This stage of the PMPL S2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of 200,000 USD.

PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 4 overall standings

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 4

The final day of the week began with G25 Gaming winning the first match on Erangel with eleven kills. Tribe Gaming finished third with eleven kills. Pepito from G25 Gaming took four kills in the game.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for Alpha7 Esports, who notched up sixteen kills. Pittsburgh Knights and Influence Rage eliminated seven and eleven enemies, respectively.

Nova Esports emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to eight eliminations, while Loops Esports took sixteen frags in the game.

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 4

G25 Gaming, with their second win for the day, claimed the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining twelve kills, with The Unnamed securing the third place with thirteen frags.

Advertisement

Brazilian Rampage finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering fifteen kills, while B4 Esports secured seven kills.

G25 Gaming leads the overall points table, and the kills leaderboard with 100 kill points and 224 total points. B4 Esports sit on the second place with 172 points, while Ace1 rounds off the top 3 with 64 kills and 150 points.

The top four teams are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scenario.

Cloud 9 was not up to the mark and secured the 14th rank on the overall points table with 86 points.