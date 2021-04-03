Create
PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Super Weekend 2 Day 1 overall standings

PMPL Season 1 North America Super weekend 2 day 1
PMPL Season 1 North America Super weekend 2 day 1
Day 1 of the second Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Season 1 concluded today, with Ghost Gaming securing the top spot.

PMPL Season 1 Super Weekend 2 Day 1

PMPL North America Season 1 super weekend overall standings after week 2 day 1
The first and third matches, which were played on the Erangel and Sanhok maps, were won by Ghost Gaming. They registered 12 and 13 eliminations, respectively.

In the first match, The Unnamed secured second place with seven frags, while Aphelion finished in third place with eight kills.

In the third match, The Unnamed once again secured a second-place finish with four frags. Meanwhile, Mezexis Esports were eliminated early but still managed to grab seven kills.

Enigma Fan Club claimed the second match, which was played on the Miramar map, and secured 14 frags. They were followed by Nova Esports and Pittsburgh Knights, with six and eight frags respectively.

The fourth match, which was once again played on Miramar, was won by Nova Esports with 11 kills. They were followed by 19 Esports, with 14 frags. Lazarus claimed the third spot with nine kills.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Lazarus with nine frags.

At the end of Super Weekend 2 Day 1, Ghost Gaming sit at the top of the standings with 120 kills and 250 points. They are followed by Xset and Nova Esports with 209 and 204 points, respectively.

Koops
Koops

Koops from Enigma Fan Club bagged the MVP of the Day award, with 507 average damage and 2.2 average kills.

Published 03 Apr 2021, 11:31 IST
PUBG PUBG Mobile Updates Esports
