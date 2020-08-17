PUBG Mobile: PMPL S2 Malaysia and Singapore format, teams and prize pool announced

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season Zero recently drew to a close, and the new season for PUBG Mobile esports has already started. For the Malaysian and Singaporean regions, the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 will commence on 19th August, and will go on till 27th September. The PMPL S2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.
SEA champions Yoodo Gank and PMPL S1 Malaysia champions Team Secret will also participate in the tournament.
15 teams have been invited from the PMPL S1, five from the PUBG Mobile Malaysian National Championship (PMNC), and four from the Singapore qualifiers. Ezzy Lx had won the PMNC tournament.
The finals of the PMPL S2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September, where the top 16 teams will battle to win the large prize pool and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.
PMPL S2 MY/SG Format
The PMPL S2 MY/SG will feature 24 teams that will be segregated into three groups (A, B, C) of eight sides each.
Weekdays
The tournament will start on Wednesday, 19th August with a show match, after which Groups A and B will do battle. On Thursday, Group B will take on Group C and on Friday, Group C will face off against Group A.
Four matches will be played daily on weekdays. Matches will start at 5:00 PM local time/ 7:30 PM IST.
Weekends
On weekends, i.e. Saturday and Sunday, all groups will play each other over a total of six matches daily. Groups will play four matches everyday over the weekends. The league stage is scheduled from 19th August to 13th September. Matches will start at 3:00 PM local time/5:30 PM IST.
PMPL S2 MY/SG groups
Group A
- Team Secret
- Dingoz MZ
- Evos VIP
- Axis NRL MPX
- Team SMG
- Team Bosskurr (PMNC)
- TRX Elementus (PMNC)
- Steel Hearts Esports (Singapore)
Group B
- Yoodo Gank
- Team No Recoil
- Westar Xpert
- Resurgence
- Ned Brotherhood
- Marlino (PMNC)
- 8gmt (Singapore)
- Powerpuff Girls (Singapore)
Group C
- J8 Esports
- Flash Vision
- Damansara Esports
- Tara Assasino
- Geek Fam My
- Aka Esports (PMNC)
- Ezzy Lx (PMNC)
- Kingsmen (Singapore)