PUBG Mobile: PMPL S2 Malaysia and Singapore format, teams and prize pool announced

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season Zero recently drew to a close, and the new season for PUBG Mobile esports has already started. For the Malaysian and Singaporean regions, the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 will commence on 19th August, and will go on till 27th September. The PMPL S2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

SEA champions Yoodo Gank and PMPL S1 Malaysia champions Team Secret will also participate in the tournament.

15 teams have been invited from the PMPL S1, five from the PUBG Mobile Malaysian National Championship (PMNC), and four from the Singapore qualifiers. Ezzy Lx had won the PMNC tournament.

The finals of the PMPL S2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September, where the top 16 teams will battle to win the large prize pool and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL S2 MY/SG participating teams

PMPL S2 MY/SG Format

The PMPL S2 MY/SG will feature 24 teams that will be segregated into three groups (A, B, C) of eight sides each.

Weekdays

The tournament will start on Wednesday, 19th August with a show match, after which Groups A and B will do battle. On Thursday, Group B will take on Group C and on Friday, Group C will face off against Group A.

Four matches will be played daily on weekdays. Matches will start at 5:00 PM local time/ 7:30 PM IST.

Weekends

On weekends, i.e. Saturday and Sunday, all groups will play each other over a total of six matches daily. Groups will play four matches everyday over the weekends. The league stage is scheduled from 19th August to 13th September. Matches will start at 3:00 PM local time/5:30 PM IST.

PMPL S2 MY/SG format

PMPL S2 MY/SG groups

Group A

Team Secret

Dingoz MZ

Evos VIP

Axis NRL MPX

Team SMG

Team Bosskurr (PMNC)

TRX Elementus (PMNC)

Steel Hearts Esports (Singapore)

Group B

Yoodo Gank

Team No Recoil

Westar Xpert

Resurgence

Ned Brotherhood

Marlino (PMNC)

8gmt (Singapore)

Powerpuff Girls (Singapore)

Group C

J8 Esports

Flash Vision

Damansara Esports

Tara Assasino

Geek Fam My

Aka Esports (PMNC)

Ezzy Lx (PMNC)

Kingsmen (Singapore)

PMPL S2 MY/SG prize pool distribution