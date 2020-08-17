Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: PMPL S2 Malaysia and Singapore format, teams and prize pool announced

PMPL S2 Malaysia and SingaporeÂ (MY/SG) event dates
PMPL S2 Malaysia and Singapore (MY/SG) event dates
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 17 Aug 2020, 15:32 IST
News
Advertisement

The PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) Season Zero recently drew to a close, and the new season for PUBG Mobile esports has already started. For the Malaysian and Singaporean regions, the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 will commence on 19th August, and will go on till 27th September. The PMPL S2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

SEA champions Yoodo Gank and PMPL S1 Malaysia champions Team Secret will also participate in the tournament.

15 teams have been invited from the PMPL S1, five from the PUBG Mobile Malaysian National Championship (PMNC), and four from the Singapore qualifiers. Ezzy Lx had won the PMNC tournament.

The finals of the PMPL S2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September, where the top 16 teams will battle to win the large prize pool and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL S2 MY/SG participating teams
PMPL S2 MY/SG participating teams

PMPL S2 MY/SG Format

The PMPL S2 MY/SG will feature 24 teams that will be segregated into three groups (A, B, C) of eight sides each.

Weekdays

The tournament will start on Wednesday, 19th August with a show match, after which Groups A and B will do battle. On Thursday, Group B will take on Group C and on Friday, Group C will face off against Group A.

Four matches will be played daily on weekdays. Matches will start at 5:00 PM local time/ 7:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Weekends

On weekends, i.e. Saturday and Sunday, all groups will play each other over a total of six matches daily. Groups will play four matches everyday over the weekends. The league stage is scheduled from 19th August to 13th September. Matches will start at 3:00 PM local time/5:30 PM IST.

PMPL S2 MY/SG format
PMPL S2 MY/SG format

PMPL S2 MY/SG groups

Group A

  • Team Secret
  • Dingoz MZ
  • Evos VIP
  • Axis NRL MPX
  • Team SMG
  • Team Bosskurr (PMNC)
  • TRX Elementus (PMNC)
  • Steel Hearts Esports (Singapore)

Group B

  • Yoodo Gank
  • Team No Recoil
  • Westar Xpert
  • Resurgence
  • Ned Brotherhood
  • Marlino (PMNC)
  • 8gmt (Singapore)
  • Powerpuff Girls (Singapore)

Group C

  • J8 Esports
  • Flash Vision
  • Damansara Esports
  • Tara Assasino
  • Geek Fam My
  • Aka Esports (PMNC)
  • Ezzy Lx (PMNC)
  • Kingsmen (Singapore)
View this post on Instagram

5 HARI LAGI: GROUP Inilah group untuk Regular Season PMPL MY/SG Season 2 untuk Minggu Pertama! 🤩 Group A: 🍗 Team Secret MY 🍗 Dingoz MZ 🍗 EVOS VIP 🍗 AXIS NRL MPX 🍗 Team SMG 🍗 Team Bosskurr 🍗 TRX Elementus 🍗 Steel Hearts Esports Group B: 🍗 Yoodo GANK 🍗 Team No Recoil 🍗 Westar Xpert 🍗 Resurgence 🍗 N.E.D Brotherhood 🍗 MARLINO 🍗 8GMT 🍗 PPG Group C: 🍗 J8 Esports 🍗 FLASH VISION 🍗 Damansara Esports 🍗 TARA Assasino 🍗 Geek Fam MY 🍗 AKA Esports 🍗 EZZY LX 🍗 Kingsmen Bagaimanakah kumpulan-kumpulan ini akan berlawan di Regular Season? Tunggukan pengumuman kami pada hari esok untuk jadual Regular Season PMPL MY/SG Season 2 😉 #PUBGMOBILE #PMPL2020 #PMPLS2 #BeTheOne

A post shared by Official PUBG MOBILE Malaysia (@pubgmobilemyofficial) on

PMPL S2 MY/SG prize pool distribution

View this post on Instagram

3 HARI LAGI: PRIZE POOL 🎁 Mari kita tengok agihan hadiah untuk PMPL MY/SG Season 2! 🎁 Untuk PMPL MY/SG Season 2 kali ini, kami akan membawakan agihan hadiah yang lebih mengujakan dimana pasukan yang mendapat setiap WWCD akan mendapat hadiah tunai sebanyak US$50. 😲 Bukan itu sahaja! Kami juga akan memberikan anugerah "Terminator" untuk pemain yang mendapat markah bunuh tertinggi setiap minggu yang bernilai US$200! 🤩 Pada Grand Finals nanti pula, pasukan yang mendapat WWCD untuk setiap perlawanan akan mendapat US$100 dan MVP keseluruhan untuk Grand Finals akan mendapat US$2,000! ❤ 🍗 Secara umumnya, PMPL MY/SG Season 2 akan menawarkan hadiah tunai terkumpul sebanyak US$150,000 untuk liga kali ini! 🍗 #PUBGMOBILE #PMPL2020 #PMPLS2 #BeTheOne -- Ikuti kami di 📘FB: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYFB 💜IG: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYIG 🔴YT: https://bit.ly/PUBGMMYYT

A post shared by Official PUBG MOBILE Malaysia (@pubgmobilemyofficial) on

Published 17 Aug 2020, 15:32 IST
PUBG Tournament PMPL South Asia 2020 Schedule PMPL Season 2 Schedule PMPL Malaysia Season 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी