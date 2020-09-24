PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with Team Queso topping the day. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October. The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of 200,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 2 schedule

The second day of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with B4 Esports winning the first match on Erangel with eight kills. Alpha Esports came second with ten kills, as Loops Esports took out 12 players in the game.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 2 (top eight)

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for G25 Gaming, who notched up twelve kills. Tribe Gaming and Queso took out seven enemies.

Ace1 emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to fourteen eliminations, while Ace Dudu alone took five frags.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 2 (middle eight)

Queso claimed the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining seven kills, with Wildcard Gaming securing second place with six frags, while Loops notched seven eliminations.

Queso also finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering sixteen kills, while Tempo Storm also secured fifteen kills.

In the overall table, Queso jumped to the top spot with 50 kill points and 96 points, while Ace1 also has 96 points..

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 2 (last eight)

G25 jump up to third at the PMPL Season 2 Americas

G25 had a cracker of a day, climbing to third place with 81 points. Interestingly, the top five teams are from the South America region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scenario.

Fan-favourites Cloud 9 were not up to the mark, and secured 18th rank in the overall points table. Another fan favourite, Loops, finished ninth with 53 points.