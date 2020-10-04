Day 7 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with G25 Gaming maintaining a slender lead in the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.
This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.
The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.
PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 7 overall standings
Day 3 of the second week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with G25 winning the first match on Erangel with eleven kills. Nova Esports finished second with ten frags, while Spec from Tempo Storm notched up five kills.
The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for B4 Esports, who picked up six kills. Tempo secured the second position with ten eliminations.
Pittsburgh Knights emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to eight eliminations, while Loops Esports and Team Queso claimed six frags each.
Queso clinched the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining sixteen kills, while XSET laid waste to eleven enemies.
G25 again finished on top, in the last game on Erangel, by registering three kills, while Influence Rage secured fourteen kills.
G25 leads the overall PMPL Season 2 Americas points table and the kills leaderboard with 150 kill points and 328 total points. Queso sits in second place with 291 points and 146 kill points, while B4 rounds off the top three with 109 kills and 264 points.
Cloud9 made a splendid comeback and secured the seventh rank on the overall points table with 176 points.
The top three teams from the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scene.Published 04 Oct 2020, 09:53 IST