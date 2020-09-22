PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals teams, date and prize pool announced

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia is scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams from the regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia will battle it out over three days for the title, massive prize pool, and a berth in the PMPL South East Asia Season 2 Finals. The top two sides from the Finals will directly qualify for PMPL SEA S2 Finals.
Bigetron RA emerged as winners of the regular season of the PMPL S2 Indonesia that concluded on 13th September, and secured a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.
PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals teams
- #1 Bigetron RA
- #2 ION Esports
- #3 Aura Esports
- #4 RRQ Ryu
- #5 Morph Team
- #6 BOOM Esports
- #7 Siren Esports
- #8 Victim Sovers
- #9 Geek Fam ID
- #10 ONIC Esports
- #11 Aerowolf Limax
- #12 The Pillars Slayer
- #13 Evos Esports
- #14 Alter Ego Esports
- #15 Louvre Kings
- #16 Dranix Avengers
PMPL Season 2 Indonesia prize pool distribution
The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The Terminator and Most Valuable Player (MVP) will both be awarded 2000 USD.
PMPL Season 2 Indonesia 2020 Grand Finals prize pool
1st Place (Winners): $20,000
2nd Place (Runners-up): $10,000
3rd Place: $8,000
4th Place: $6,000
5th Place: $2,000
6th Place: $2,000
7th Place: $2,000
8th Place: $2,000
9th Place: $1,500
10th Place: $1,500
11th Place: $1,500
12th Place: $1,500
13th Place: $1,000
14th Place: $1,000
15th Place: $1,000
16th Place: $1,000
PMPL Season 2 Indonesia League Stage prize pool
1st Place (Winners): $9,000 - Bigetron RA
2nd Place (Runner Up): $7,500 - ION Esports
3rd Place: $6,000 - Aura Esports
4th Place: $4,500 - RRQ Ryu
5th Place: $3,000 - Morph Team
6th Place: $2,100 - BOOM Esports
7th Place: $1,500 - Siren Esports
8th Place: $1,200 - Victim Sovers
9th Place: $900 - Geek Fam ID
10th Place: $900 - ONIC Esports
11th Place: $900 - Aerowolf Limax
12th Place: $600 - The Pillars Slayer
13th Place: $600 - Evos Esports
14th Place: $600 - Alter Ego Esports
15th Place: $600 - Louvre Kings
16th Place: $600 - Dranix Avengers
MVP: $2,000 - ION Redfacen
MVP: $2,000 - ION Redfacen
Terminator: $2,000 - ION Redfacen