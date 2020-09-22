PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals teams, date and prize pool announced

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia is scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams from the regular season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia will battle it out over three days for the title, massive prize pool, and a berth in the PMPL South East Asia Season 2 Finals. The top two sides from the Finals will directly qualify for PMPL SEA S2 Finals.

Bigetron RA emerged as winners of the regular season of the PMPL S2 Indonesia that concluded on 13th September, and secured a ticket to the PMPL S2 SEA Finals.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Grand Finals teams

#1 Bigetron RA

#2 ION Esports

#3 Aura Esports

#4 RRQ Ryu

#5 Morph Team

#6 BOOM Esports

#7 Siren Esports

#8 Victim Sovers

#9 Geek Fam ID

#10 ONIC Esports

#11 Aerowolf Limax

#12 The Pillars Slayer

#13 Evos Esports

#14 Alter Ego Esports

#15 Louvre Kings

#16 Dranix Avengers

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The Terminator and Most Valuable Player (MVP) will both be awarded 2000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia 2020 Grand Finals prize pool

1st Place (Winners): $20,000

2nd Place (Runners-up): $10,000

3rd Place: $8,000

4th Place: $6,000

5th Place: $2,000

6th Place: $2,000

7th Place: $2,000

8th Place: $2,000

9th Place: $1,500

10th Place: $1,500

11th Place: $1,500

12th Place: $1,500

13th Place: $1,000

14th Place: $1,000

15th Place: $1,000

16th Place: $1,000

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia League Stage prize pool

1st Place (Winners): $9,000 - Bigetron RA

2nd Place (Runner Up): $7,500 - ION Esports

3rd Place: $6,000 - Aura Esports

4th Place: $4,500 - RRQ Ryu

5th Place: $3,000 - Morph Team

6th Place: $2,100 - BOOM Esports

7th Place: $1,500 - Siren Esports

8th Place: $1,200 - Victim Sovers

9th Place: $900 - Geek Fam ID

10th Place: $900 - ONIC Esports

11th Place: $900 - Aerowolf Limax

12th Place: $600 - The Pillars Slayer

13th Place: $600 - Evos Esports

14th Place: $600 - Alter Ego Esports

15th Place: $600 - Louvre Kings

16th Place: $600 - Dranix Avengers

MVP: $2,000 - ION Redfacen

Terminator: $2,000 - ION Redfacen