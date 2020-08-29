PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 3 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of Week 3 of the PMPL Season 2 Indonesia has concluded. Aura Esports have taken a slender lead on the leaderboard with 43 kills and 81 points. This stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams advancing to the final, scheduled from 25th September to 27th September.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

The second day of the week began with RRQ Ryu winning the first match on Sanhok. Boom Vokerr was the MVP with five kills. Boom Esports took ten kills in the game and finished the day with 78 points.

Match 2 on Miramar saw a win by Aura Esports after they notched eleven kills. Morph Zaay was the MVP with two kills and 953 damage inflicted.

Victim Sovers won the third match on Erangel with thirteen kills, while Evos Esports won the fourth match on Vikendi after claiming ten kills.

69 Esports won the fifth match on Erangel with eight kills. Aura Esports won the last game on Miramar after registering thirteen kills. Aura Steve was the MVP of the last game with seven kills.

Morph finished the day in the 8th place after accumulating 68 points. RRQ Ryu gained 54 points and climbed to the 3rd position on Day 2.

As of now, Boom Esports are leading the points table with 364 points in 36 matches. ION Esports are in the second position with 362 points in 30 games. Bigetron RA are in the 4th position with 329 points in 30 games.

Top 5 Kill leaders after PMPL S2 Indonesia week 3 day 2

PMPL S2 Indonesia

Redfacen is leading the overall kills leaderboard with 62 kills, while RRQ Nerpehko is at second with 53 kills. BOOM Vokerr is in the third position with 47 kills.